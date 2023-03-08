Landholders seeking clarity about Queensland's vegetation management laws are being encouraged to attend upcoming workshops in Charters Towers and Bowen next month.
Hosted by NQ Dry Tropics, landholders and contractors will have the opportunity to hear from the Department of Natural Resources about their legislative responsibilities.
NQ Dry Tropics senior grazing officer Chris Poole said it was important for landholders to get accurate and current information on how to work within the laws when undertaking property management activities.
This can include preparing for, or recovering from, natural disasters, maintaining fire breaks, managing vegetation encroachment, installing property infrastructure and weed control.
"We want graziers and contractors to walk away confident they have clarity around what their legislative responsibilities are, and what they can and cannot do," Mr Poole said.
"It's about opening up the lines of communication. The more comfortable people become to seek information, ask questions and get the answers they need, the more efficient their business decision-making will be."
Mr Poole said he had noticed an increase in graziers seeking further clarity surrounding the legislation.
He hopes these workshops will connect landholders with the right support and address key questions of concern.
"I think there is a lot of misnomers out there in the community, more about the process of getting authorisation to install infrastructure or clear woody weeds," he said.
"These workshops are more around connecting landholders to the necessary government departments, and learning how easy it is to get in contact and do the right thing, and also get some advice from them as well."
Graziers will also have the opportunity to see vegetation management work underway at a local property on the second day of the workshop.
"When people can actually get an on-ground feel of what is capable within the legislation, it will give them a better idea and make it more relatable for when they go home and have a look at their own paddock," Mr Poole said.
"Everyone there is attending with the landholders in mind and we're trying to teach people how much they are capable of doing while staying within the legislation."
The Charters Towers workshop will be held on April 3 and 4. The Bowen workshop will be held April 5 and 6.
