North Queensland Register
Home/News

Vegetation management law workshops

GD
By Georgie Desailly
March 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NQ Dry Tropics senior grazing officer Chris Poole. Picture: NQ Dry Tropics.

Landholders seeking clarity about Queensland's vegetation management laws are being encouraged to attend upcoming workshops in Charters Towers and Bowen next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Georgie Desailly

North Queensland Register Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.