North Queensland Register
Home/News

Normanton producers boating into work as rain continues

By Lea Coghlan
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding around Normanton. Pictures: Shannon Gallagher

Prolonged, consistent rain in the Gulf of Carpentaria has isolated Normanton and other communities going on nine weeks, with conditions not expected to ease for some time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.