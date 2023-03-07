North Queenslanders are hailing the state government announcement on Tuesday that it will build the CopperString 2.0 transmission line and unlock 6000MW of renewable energy resources.
Described as the north west's energy backbone, it will be built by the state government for $5 billion and will connect a major renewable power zone to the national grid.
The original project, being undertaken by Townsville-based company CuString, had been progressing as an 1100km high-voltage power line to connect the North West Minerals Province to the national grid via Hughenden and Townsville, and was projected to cost $2.5 billion.
Moves to increase transmission capacity and "global supply chain conditions" were cited as reasons for the doubling in the price tag.
The government will expand the scheme, upgrading the section between Townsville and Hughenden from 330kV to 500kV in a bid to push more clean power into the grid.
Traeger MP and Katter's Australian Party leader Rob Katter said it was very exciting news that the region had been waiting 10 years for.
"This is a deeply significant, historic moment for north west Queensland that will secure its future for another 50 years," he said.
"This will be built before the Olympics and do a hell of a lot more. That will be a party that lasts six months - this will be something that contributes to the economy for 50 years."
Mr Katter said the value of the metal and ore projections of all north west mining projects that had been announced was $70 billion.
"That's what they know of - these all become viable now," he said
Solar Citizens deputy director Stephanie Gray is also celebrating, saying it had been campaigning for grid upgrades in north west Queensland for years because the region has some of the country's best co-located solar and wind resources that could be turned into abundant, cheap electricity for Queenslanders.
"The CopperString 2.0 transmission line will unlock North Queensland's world-class renewable resources and provide cheap electricity to emerging manufacturing industries in Townsville and existing heavy industry in Mount Isa," she said.
"Right now industries in Mount Isa are struggling because they have to rely on expensive gas-fired power. An injection of cheap and clean energy is just what the doctor ordered to ensure Queensland's industry can remain globally competitive.
"Today's announcement is a big win for the North Queensland community as well as industry. Unlocking 6000 MW of new renewable capacity is the equivalent of doubling the existing large-scale solar and wind farms in Queensland.
"This flood of new renewable energy potential is just what the region needs to underpin proposed local renewable hydrogen, mineral processing and manufacturing projects.
"It's also great to see the Queensland government demonstrating its commitment to keeping energy assets in public hands. In other states we're seeing privatised network companies making a mint from consumers."
The project is expected to create 800 jobs over six years, with early works to start this year and construction proper in 2024, with completion slated for 2029.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described Copperstring 2.0 as "the most significant investment in economic infrastructure in North Queensland in generations".
"Unlocking affordable renewable energy and our critical minerals will benefit Townsville, Mount Isa and every town in between - unlocking thousands of jobs and billions in investment," she said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
