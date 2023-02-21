North Queensland Register
Home/News

Three new rail bridges on Mount Isa line to improve flood resilience

February 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modelling of the Chatfield Creek rail crossing. Picture supplied.

Queensland-based company ARUP Pty Ltd had been appointed to complete the design of new rail bridges on the Mount Isa rail line, with works already underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.