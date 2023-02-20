North Queensland Register
Richmond Shire Council needs $30m to build inland port

By Sally Gall
Updated February 21 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:00am
Incitec Pivot trains are a familiar sight on the railway line that passes through Richmond. Picture: Sally Gall

The Richmond Shire Council has decided that 2023 is the year for its plan for an inland port to take anchor and become a reality in the shire.

