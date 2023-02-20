North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

JBS Northern Grassfed Carcass Competition invites producers to enter

By Lea Coghlan
February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Carcary, JBS, competition winner Greg Brown, Tolga, with event sponsor Paul Keevers, Tableland Fertilisers, Atherton. The Brown familys pen of Charbray heifers won the 2022 competition.

A grassfed carcase competition that aims to highlight the value of an untapped market for North Queensland beef producers returns this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.