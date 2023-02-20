A grassfed carcase competition that aims to highlight the value of an untapped market for North Queensland beef producers returns this year.
The JBS Northern Grassfed Carcass Competition invites producers to enter grassfed cattle for processing under the MSA grading system, at JBS Townsville, in July.
Organisers and northern beef industry identities Greg Brown and Bernie English say now is the time for producers to select competition cattle.
Mr English, a senior beef extension officer with the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, said the competition sought to educate beef producers and the processor on the value of MSA graded cattle as a possible future market for North Queensland graziers.
To qualify, producers must enter grassfed steers or heifers, with a carcase weight of between 260kg to 340kg. Competition cattle should be crossbred, with no HGP. In return, producers will get the opportunity to have carcases MSA graded and receive detailed carcase feedback.
Mr Brown said the MSA grading system was developed by Australian scientists and is the best grading system in the world to predict eating quality of beef.
"This is an opportunity for producers in the north on improved pastures in the reliable rainfall coastal country to show JBS we can produce a very good grassfed animal," he said.
Last year, six producers entered 51 head in the competition.
JBS Townsville livestock manager Simon Fraser said the meat processor welcomed the opportunity to provide carcase feedback to local producers.
"This can only be a positive for their business," Mr Fraser said.
Mr English said North Queensland had all the ingredients to produce good quality grassfed cattle.
"The competition is open to cattle that have had a minimum of over 180kg growth rate a year," Mr English said. "We are looking for cattle that have been on a forward plain of nutrition for their life.
"That means cattle on improved pasture country from the Daintree to Mackay.
"They need to be good weight for age, have adequate fat coverage and a reasonable temperament.
"The competition cattle need to be running together for at least a month before they are consigned to the competition."
The organisers hope the results of the competition will encourage JBS to consider introducing premiums for MSA graded cattle at its Townsville processing plant.
To register cattle, contact Simon Fraser, JBS Townsville, on 0400 314 281.
For more information about the competition, call Greg Brown on 0427 767 434.
