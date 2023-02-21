North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Richmond Shire Council's 100,000ML water application denied

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond Shire Mayor John Wharton and CEO Peter Bennett pictured in 2021 with the agriculture project overview brochure they used to seek funding. Picture: Sally Gall

A major agricultural project being planned by the Richmond Shire Council, which would have diverted water from the Flinders River using gravity to an off-river storage supplying 8000 hectares of irrigated cropping land, has been canned by the state government's Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.