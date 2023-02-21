Seventy per cent of the blocks of land released for sale in Hughenden, Prairie, and Torrens Creek have been sold at auction, a result that Flinders Shire Council Mayor Jane McNamara says is a welcome outcome.
The council decided to release 48 land parcels in the three communities to help solve the acute housing shortage, and to help drive economic growth in the shire.
At the conclusion of the online auction, 34 lots had been sold, ranging in price from $5500 to 20,000.
The auction attracted 371 registered bidders.
Cr McNamara said the remaining 14 blocks would now be sold to the highest bidder.
"They were all blank land, close to services - we were hoping for buyers who would either be putting a house on the land and living in it, or renting it out," she said.
"We hope this will help house those here trying to find somewhere to live, whether they be grape farmers, contractors, railway workers, health professionals or people doing work for the council.
"At the moment they're staying in temporary accommodation or at local hotels.
"In a way, this is just catching up with demand."
ALSO READ:
She said that while a couple of the purchasers were locals, many have out of town addresses.
Under the conditions of the sale, buyers have to build on their land within two years, or have a good reason why they haven't.
Cr McNamara said council had ascertained there was a two-year wait for modular housing, hence the period of grace being that length.
"We did this to encourage development - whether it's tradesmen, empty nesters, retirees who've bought, we can't tell," she said. "I'm just very excited by the prospect of having new people come to town."
The council hasn't stipulated that people have to live in the houses they put up, which it felt was a flaw with previous cheap land sale schemes remote councils had tried.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.