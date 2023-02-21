North Queensland Register
Flinders Shire mayor welcomes sale of 34 land parcels in Hughenden

By Sally Gall
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:00pm
An aerial view of Hughenden. Picture supplied.

Seventy per cent of the blocks of land released for sale in Hughenden, Prairie, and Torrens Creek have been sold at auction, a result that Flinders Shire Council Mayor Jane McNamara says is a welcome outcome.

