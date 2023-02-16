North Queensland Register
Closure of Westpac Cloncurry, Ingham, Tully and Gatton branches postponed

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 1:30pm
Westpac postponing bank closures

Westpac is postponing the closure of eight regional branches, including Cloncurry, Ingham, Tully and Gatton, while it engages in a Senate inquiry into the impacts of closures of regional banks across the country.

Sally Gall

