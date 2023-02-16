The first Charters Towers prime and store sale for 2023, which comprised of a mixed yarding of prime cattle with some better lines of cattle in the steer run, was held on Wednesday.
Overall the Charters Towers Combined Agents yarded a total of 1127 cattle, consisting of 462 prime cattle and 665 store cattle.
The yarding was drawn from Pentland, Tully, Belyando as well as local and coastal areas.
In the prime market, Philipson Holdings offered a line of bullocks which topped at 330.2/kg, to weigh at 675g to return $2228/head.
Veemont Holdings presented the top run of trade heifers sold for 320/kg, weighing 372kg to return $1190/head.
The top pen of cows were sold by, P and R Weston for 310/kg, weighing 488kg to return $1512/head.
Sefton Grazing offered 16 bulls topping at 322/kg and weighing 510kg to return $1642/head.
The store market saw a pen of 10 steers on account of Lawrie Grazing, which made 460c/kg and weighed 292kg, return $1343/head.
A run of 99 Brahman steers offered on account of Allendale Pastoral sold at average 446.2c/kg, at an average weight of 260kg.
Three pens which held 80 head of softer Brangus and Brahman steers, again offered on behalf of Allendale Pastoral sold for 458.2c/kg, with an average weight of 269kg, to average $1233/head.
Mt Douglas Pastoral, Belyando Crossing, consigned a pen of Charolais heifers which made 394.2c/kg, weighing 263kg, to return $1036/head.
Milestone Brahmans sent in three cows and calves to sell $1880/unit.
The next prime and story sale is booked for Wednesday, February, 22.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
