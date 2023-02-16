North Queensland Register
Home/News

Store market stronger that prime cattle at the Towers

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dalrymple Saleyards. File picture.

The first Charters Towers prime and store sale for 2023, which comprised of a mixed yarding of prime cattle with some better lines of cattle in the steer run, was held on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.