Desperate rescue operation continues for missing miners at Dugald River Mine near Cloncurry

By Marty Silk and Peter Bodkin
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Recovery crews are looking for two miners after a collapse at a north Queensland mine. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

The desperate search has continued through the night for two mining contractors missing after an underground zinc mine collapse in northern Queensland.

