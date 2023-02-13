North Queensland Register
Tom and Chloe Bidner grow successful bee business

By Lea Coghlan
February 13 2023 - 11:00am
Tom and Chloe Bidner, FNQ Honey and Bees. Picture: Lea Coghlan

Queens, brood maintenance and pollination have taken Tablelands couple Tom and Chloe Bidner on a whirlwind journey, deep behind the scenes of the region's key horticulture crops.

