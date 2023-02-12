The percentage agriculture rates contribute to the total rates collected by a Far North Queensland council will be considered as part of a full rate review, following outcry over huge rate increases on farming land.
Tablelands Regional Council established an agricultural advisory committee in October last year in a move to gain a better understanding of an industry that contributes millions of dollars to the local economy.
Farmers across a number of agricultural commodities, including those in the Golden Triangle district - named so for its highly productive soils - have reported rate increases of $20,000 a year while others have experienced increases of up to 70 per cent over several years.
Council has cited high land valuations - linked to record real estate prices for farming land in the district - for the rate rises.
With land valuations skyrocketing in the March 2021 land valuation, council chose to increase rates for primary producers over two years.
It's aware that the TRC local government area will receive new land valuations this year.
Tablelands Regional councillor and committee chair David Clifton said the committee was formed after a perceived gap in council's knowledge of matters impacting the region's agricultural sector.
"The committee advises TRC on how we can better serve the agriculture industry and helps us understand the needs of primary producers," Cr Clifton said.
The 12-member committee - with representation across cropping, beef, dairy and horticulture industries - has met twice.
Consultant AEC has been appointed to carry out a full rate review including current rating categories. The last review was carried out in 2018.
Cr Clifton said the committee would provide advice only to council and help to ensure a strategic and long-term approach to agriculture development in the region.
Farmers are also seeking the removal of water licences from land valuations, a move the council was willing to advocate for.
