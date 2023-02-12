North Queensland Register
Tablelands Regional Council establishes ag advisory committee

By Lea Coghlan
February 13 2023 - 7:00am
Increases to farmland rates have been of concern in the Tablelands Regional Council for some time. Picture: Shutterstock

The percentage agriculture rates contribute to the total rates collected by a Far North Queensland council will be considered as part of a full rate review, following outcry over huge rate increases on farming land.

