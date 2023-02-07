North Queensland Register
Sir Presley shakes up record books

By Matt Sherrington
Updated February 7 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 8:30pm
Arizona Sir Presley (PP), set a new northern Australia bull price record of $170,000 today, when he was offered by Paul and Catherine Mackenzie, Arizona Brahmans, Dingo, at the Big Country Brahman Bull and Female Sale in Charters Towers on Tuesday, February 7. Rob and Sharon Flute, Chatfield Brahmans, Charters Towers, made the winning bid on the 855kg, milk-tooth, 29-month-old grey. Picture supplied.

The record price paid for a bull in Northern Australia was upped by $10,000 today during the second day of the Big Country Brahman Bull and Female Sale in Charters Towers, when Lot 369 Arizona Sir Presley, a homozygous poll, sold for $170,000.

