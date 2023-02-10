North Queensland Register
Migrant workers more than just a labour force to regional communities

By Lea Coghlan
February 11 2023 - 8:00am
Project highlights value of migrant farm workers

A new research project on backpacking and seasonal farm work in Queensland aims to highlight the importance of migrant workers to regional communities as more than just a labour source.

