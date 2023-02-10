North Queensland Register
Tremendous season pays dividends for central Queensland producers at Emerald prime and store sale

By Ben Harden
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:09am
Will Stoddart of Kennedy Livestock, with the Droughtmaster steer line, on account of Perry Pastoral Company, Banana, which returned a solid result of 476.2c/kg or $1636/head on Thursday. Pictures by Ben Harden

Demand for large lines of restocker cattle was evident at the Emerald Prime and Store Sale on Thursday, where a pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers reached 476c/kg.

