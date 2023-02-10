Workers at Bravus Mining and Resources' Carmichael mine will be flying in style under a new deal stuck between the miner and Skytrans Airlines.
Skytrans has signed on to operate two Dash 8 300-series aircraft to exclusively service 24 direct flights a week to or from the central Queensland coal mine and Townsville and Rockhampton.
The first of the multi-million-dollar planes has entered service this month.
Bravus Mining and Resources chief operating officer Mick Crowe said the new aircraft would get Carmichael's workforce to site and back home again more quickly, safely, and in greater comfort.
"Like every mine, the safety and wellbeing of our people, contractors, and suppliers is always our number one priority," Mr Crowe said.
"Our somewhat unique challenge is the remoteness of our operation. Carmichael is more than a 160-kilometre drive to Clermont, and more than 300 kilometres from Queensland's east coast.
"So that means fatigue risk management and maximising quality of life for our workforce are top of mind when it comes to getting people to work and back home again safely and efficiently.
"Those of our team who can't drive in from the Isaac Region will be at work or at home in about an hour. That means less of their R&R lost to work-related travel, more time to spend with friends and family, and, hopefully, happier, safer, and more productive workers."
Skytrans co-owner Johnathan Thurston said it was a credit to Bravus to be investing in local companies.
"From a Skytrans point of view, we are very excited to have the relationship with Bravus," Mr Thurston said.
"This contract is going to create around 20 new jobs for Skytrans, employing local people in Townsville and Rockhampton, so it is great work from Bravus and Skytrans."
Skytrans CEO Alan Milne said the company would establish bases of operation in Townsville and Rockhampton and recruit pilots and flight attendants who live locally to service the contract.
"This is really exciting news for the workers at Carmichael, who are going to receive an incredible level of service, and for Townsville and Rockhampton who'll see new jobs and investment," Mr Milne said.
"Townsville and Rockhampton airports will now be formal bases of operation for us with local pilots, flight attendants and maintenance crews, just like we have in Cairns, Brisbane, and Horn Island.
"It's terrific to see Bravus Mining and Resources continue to back fully Queensland-owned businesses like ours, and we look forward to building on this successful partnership long into the future."
More than 2600 people were employed and more than $1 billion paid to regional Queensland contractors and businesses since construction began on the Carmichael project in 2019.
Although the primary construction phase is finished, Carmichael still has more than 750 people on site at any time while another third are on days off.
