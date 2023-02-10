North Queensland Register
News

16-year-old boy charged with multiple offences after alleged late night crime spree in Hughenden

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 10 2023 - 5:00pm
A 16-year-old Hughenden boy has been charged with multiple offences after a midnight break-in. File picture.

A 16-year-old Hughenden boy has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly threatening a woman with violence and then allegedly stealing a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

