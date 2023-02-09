North Queensland Register
Cyclone Gabrielle not forecast to make landfall in Queensland

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
February 9 2023 - 6:00pm
The Bureau has forecast that cyclone Gabrielle won't touch down in Queensland. Picture: Sally Gall

TROPICAL cyclone Gabrielle is unlikely to make landfall in Queensland however Norfolk Island has declared a cyclone watch.

