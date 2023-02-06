North Queensland Register
Cloncurry becomes latest casualty of Westpac branch closures

Updated February 7 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:31am
Westpac will close its Cloncurry branch on May 19. Picture Google Maps.

Westpac have confirmed its Cloncurry branch will close in May in response to shrinking customer demand.

