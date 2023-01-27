North Queensland Register
North West Hospital and Health Service welcomes five new intern doctors in 2023

Updated January 27 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:48pm
Junior doctors Isaac, Sophie, Samantha, Vidhushan and Menno will begin their career at the North West Hospital and Health Service in 2023. Picture supplied

The North West Hospital and Health Service workforce has been boosted in 2023 with five new intern doctors and 23 graduate program nurses and midwives starting their careers.

