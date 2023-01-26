A plumber has turned his passion for traditional craftsmanship into a successful blacksmith business - Clyde Park Collections.
Ryan Carnie and wife, Lashai, are based out of Southbrook, between Toowoomba and Pittsworth.
His business name originated from Clyde Park Station near Hughenden, which was owned by a dear friend, Jacko Sim, where he lived and worked during his homeschooling.
"Jacko from Clyde Park Station always appreciated traditional bush skills and it has become a passion of mine to learn some of these skills," Mr Carnie said.
Jacko sadly passed away in 2016 and in his memory, Clyde Park Collections was born.
Over the years, Ryan has learnt to work with both copper and metal, a passion he developed in his own father's shed when he was young.
"My father's got a massive blacksmith anvil in his shed that belonged to his father, and it was always just a cool tool that was in the shed that I always used to muck around with and admire," Mr Carnie said.
"I get a kick out of using tools that have already done a lifetime worth of work and just as good as the day they were hand made."
In 2016, Mr Carnie and his wife moved to Toowoomba region and he said it was during this time when he started attending blacksmith courses and was inspired by the stalls at the Lost Trades Fair.
"I was a plumber for years and when I moved to Toowoomba, I didn't have a great deal of work, because there's a massive amount of plumbers in town and I had a couple of old hot water system tanks that had a copper lining in them," he said.
"I just started tinkering around in the shed and made my now wife a rose out of the copper, so that's kind of where the roses came from."
Recently, Clyde Park Collections was commissioned to build a rustic steam train scuplture, made out of scrap metal, for the Theebine Hotel, north of Gympie.
Mr Carnie said the owners were extremely please with the end result.
"It was great job and great to have some people that trust you with your creativity," he said.
"Theebine was a little railway town, the train still goes through there, but there used to have a station there.
"The Theebine Hotel have got a mural up on the pub wall and they were just throwing around ideas of what would be a good sculpture to make and they a suggested a little steam train and that's what happened."
"The owners sent down a couple of beer kegs for it and I looked around dumps and scarp metal places and I managed to finish it over Christmas."
What would have been a cab on the steam train was an old council bin, which Mr Carnie found on it's way to the dump.
"I had the front of it all made and then I was looking for something to make the cab and I found that bin and it was exactly the right dimension," he said.
"I took me four weeks and it was a big job actually and every time I worked on it, I wanted to add a little bit more to it.
"We were going to powder coat it mat black but a lot of people that I showed before it was finished was saying if you painted it, you would hide all of it's unique features."
Mr Carnie does renovation work as well around the Toowoomba area, but if says if he could stay in the shed and build sculptures all day, that would be his dream.
"It's part of the fun, finding little pieces and scratching your head, trying to work out where to put it and what to use it as," he said.
"I've done a couple of council commissions just for public art work and that's something I'd love to do.
"In a lot of the country towns, they seem to be doing a lot of outback style sculpture and public art and I love it. I really want to get into that sort of thing."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.