Lakeland dam key to north's food bowl

By Lea Coghlan
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 12:30pm
Lakeland banana grower Cameron Mackay, Mackays. Picture supplied

A new dam on the Palmer River would transform Lakeland into a food bowl of the north, a leading Far North Queensland horticultural grower believes.

