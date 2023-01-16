Widespread rainfall and insufficient numbers of cattle have forced the cancelations of most store and prime sales in North and central Queensland.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), a trough is currently extending across northern Queensland to a weak tropical low near the Herbert and Lower burdekin coast.
The low pressure system is expected to drift southward along the east coast towards the Whitsunday Islands over the next two days, enhancing rainfall in its vicinity.
Significant rainfall observations since 9 am Sunday include: 317 mm at Jubilee Pocket, 299 mm at Peter Faust Dam, 252 mm at Preston, 237 mm at Bowen, 230 mm at Proserpine.
Already, most of northern Australia has experienced an active monsoon period with widespread rain and flash flooding in the new year, which is certain to impact cattle movements and key livestock routes.
Heavy rain and flooding in central Queensland has disrupted the return of the Emerald store sale, originally scheduled for this Thursday.
Ray White Livestock Emerald Land and Cattle Co stock agent Brock Palmer confirmed the Emerald sale had been rescheduled due to wet weather and limited cattle.
"It's great to see some healthy rainfall totals around this past week and hopefully more to come for those who have missed out," Mr Palmer said.
"Our first Emerald cattle sale for this year was scheduled for this Thursday 19th, although it has now been cancelled due to wet weather conditions and limited cattle."
The rain doesn't seem to have impacted southern cattle markets, with Roma saleyards confirming their store sale will return for it's second sale of the year on January 17, with a total of 3641 head of cattle already booked in for Tuesday's sale.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
