North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Rain forces cancelation of several store sales across north and central Queensland

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 16 2023 - 10:54pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Insufficient cattle numbers and wet weather has disrupted the return of the northern cattle market. Picture by Sally Gall

Widespread rainfall and insufficient numbers of cattle have forced the cancelations of most store and prime sales in North and central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.