North Queensland Register
Home/News

North Queensland flash flooding update, more rain to come

By Melissa Meehan
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists are being urged to stay clear of floodwater as north Queensland is battered by rain. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Three people have been rescued in north Queensland after parts of the state were smashed with "life-threatening" flash flooding - and the worst is yet to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.