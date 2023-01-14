North Queensland Register
Wilmar's mills crush out for 2022 season

Ben Harden
Updated January 14 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
The last of Wilmar's eight mills has crushed out, bringing the 2022 season to a close. Picture: Wilmar

The last of Wilmar's eight mills has crushed out, bringing the prolonged 2022 sugar cane season to a close.

