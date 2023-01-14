Wilmar's mills crush out for 2022 season

The last of Wilmar's eight mills has crushed out, bringing the prolonged 2022 sugar cane season to a close.
Wilmar's Proserpine Mill processed the last of it's cane at 9.12am on Thursday January 12, with the final raw sugar expected to be produced this week.
In total, Willmar's factories processed a total of 16.08 million tonnes of cane to make about 2.03 million tonnes of raw sugar.
Cane supply and grower relations general manager Paul Giordani said the 2022 season was particularly challenging.
"I'd like to thank all growers and harvesting contractors for your hard work and perseverance," Mr Giordani said.
"Our crews are now focused on implementing a large maintenance season program over the coming months.
"Wilmar is maintaining a high level of investment in its mills and cane supply network, with more than $200 million being spent on maintenance and capital replacement projects in 2023."
Mr Giordani thanked it's suppliers and mill workers during the season.
The 2022 cane crushing season at Isis Central Sugar Mill came to an end at around 9:43 pm on Monday evening, January 9.
The season which commenced on Tuesday June 14, 2022, which was eight days later than originally planned and was possibly the longest crushing season in the long history of Isis Central Sugar Mill which has been operational for 128 years.
There were 209 days between the season start date and the finish date.
The 2022 Season final figures are still being audited but the preliminary information is that Isis Mill processed the second highest throughput total volume of 1,422,854 tonnes for a seasonal average 12.80 units of CCS.
The final few days of the 2022 crushing notched up week 31 and resulted in 18,137 tonnes being processed at 10.35 units of CCS.
A spokesperson for Isis Central Sugar Mill thanked the worforce for their "superhero efforts" in wrapping up the season.
"The local sugar Industry struggled to find employees with the skill sets required for the various tasks from harvesting, transport and processing," the spokesperson said.
"This shortage had the potential to impact the season however we overcame this by being flexible, job sharing, working longer hours and training new employees.
"This was all done with a sense of loyalty, ownership, and pride and without this dedication there would have been delays."
The season was impacted by wet weather with many locations receiving 1.5 metres of rainfall for the 2022 calendar year.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
