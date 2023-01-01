North Queensland Register
BEST OF 2022: Shannon family gathered in Nebo to celebrate Saltbush Park property

Zoe Thomas
January 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Richard Ainsworth, Ian Shannon, Wayne Shannon and John Leigh with Margaret Shannon, Janine Ainsworth and Leslie Leigh, who gathered in Nebo last weekend to celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Saltbush Park. Seen here with Margaret Shannon's restored buggy. Picture supplied by Ian Shannon.

The Shannon family and friends gathered in Nebo in August to celebrate 150-years of local cattle property Saltbush Park.

