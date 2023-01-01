The Shannon family and friends gathered in Nebo in August to celebrate 150-years of local cattle property Saltbush Park.
The event included two-days of celebratory activities paired together with a storyboard released by the Nebo Museum highlighting the history of the Shannon family and property in the local district.
Saltbush Park was purchased in 1872 by John and Margaret Shannon for 600 pounds. Of their 11 children, youngest child Alan Shannon born in 1888, would take over the management of Saltbush Park before later acquiring the aggregation.
In 1946, Alan Shannon with wife Irene, handed the property over to one of his three children; Alan Shannon junior. Almost a decade later in 1955, other son Ian Shannon took over management and later purchased the property.
Ian Shannon, and wife Margaret, had four children with their second son Stuart, along with wife Leigh, later taking over ownership of Saltbush Park.
At the time of Alan Shannon seniors passing in 1954, the Saltbush Park aggregation totalled approximately 332,850 acres.
Ian Shannon said when the property was first purchased by his grandfather the herd was mixed with predominantly Shorthorn cattle.
"Later on my father (Alan Shannon senior) introduced Hereford and it became a very top Hereford herd," he said.
"In the 1960s, we introduced Brahman."
Mr Shannon said the arrival of cattle ticks meant the Hereford herd were frequently dipped, and after the introduction of Brahman genetics, the tenacity of the crossbred cattle became apparent for foraging and tick resistance.
As for the 150-year anniversary, Mr Shannon said the weekend celebrations were a stellar success.
"This year marks the 150th year of the Shannon Family and Saltbush Park with the unveiling of a bronze plinth in Centennial Park along with other celebrations held in Nebo and surrounding districts," he said.
"We had a great weekend. We had around 180 family and friends at Saltbush Park on Saturday for the unveiling of the plaques, 210 guests seated at the heritage lunch in Nebo after the church service, and unveiling of the monument in Centenary Park.
"I think about 40 of the keenest members went on out to Longreach for the unveiling of a seat at the Stockman's Hall of Fame."
Saltbush Park was now in the hands of Peter and Jane Hughes and their successful Wagyu operation after the property was sold in 2020.
Mr Shannon said Peter was a fourth generation descendant of John and Margaret Shannon.
"It is still staying in the same family and that's what we're celebrating," he said.
