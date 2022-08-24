Isa Rodeo defends wristbands, gold seating and ticket pricing

Mount Isa Mines Rodeo has defended using cashless wristbands, gold seating and ticket pricing following an opinion piece and polls featured on The North West Star.
Senior Journalist Samantha Campbell voiced her opinion about why she did not want to attend the 2022 Isa Rodeo and included polls for readers to have their say.
Some 150 readers took part in the polls, with 95.69 per cent of voters stating they would prefer the option of cash or Eftpos over the current cash-less wristband system.
The North West Star contacted the Isa Rodeo, asking them for information as to why the wristbands were introduced in 2017.
"Cashless wristbands allow for a secure, quick and easy purchasing and tracking system that eliminates cash handling and associated risks and shortfalls.
"Cashless wristbands allow us to track what items are bought from each vendor, where and when - cash and Eftpos don't allow this. This enables us to study what does and doesn't sell, where vendors need to be in the venue and behavioural habits that can enable us to better place and serve vendors and our patrons.
"Isa Rodeo Limited opted to follow the pathways of leading events around the country and the world; indeed, this was done in conjunction with the event's key stakeholders, Tourism and Events Queensland providing guidance and leadership teams from other major events providing feedback and their managed experiences."
The Isa Rodeo confirmed they had no intentions of returning to a cash and Eftpos system, stating, "we get very positive feedback about the cashless wristband system. It is part of a long-term event management plan."
As for Gold Seating, Isa Rodeo said while it was introduced in 2014, an additional section was included this year due to the seats being "so popular".
"The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo offers a range of ticket types and prices. Gold seating is one of our premium ticket offerings and is one of our most popular ticket choices and sells out almost as soon as they are on sale.
"Platinum and Gold seating includes reserved seat allocation. The concept of allocated seating is one used by events and stadium venues all around the world, big and little, metro and regional - a seating plan is very much part of the total event management strategy.
"Gold ticket holders can come and go freely as they desire through the event. We have no control or influence over when and if they use them. Gold ticket holders pay for their seats and can use them how they like. It is the same, for example, when you pay for an allocated seat in a movie theatre, an entertainment centre."
Of the 150 voters in the North West Star poll, 87.92 per cent felt the Isa Rodeo admission prices were not affordable.
"'Affordable' is making an economic judgment on potential event attendees. So, let's talk Value for Money .... and are Mount Isa Mines Rodeo tickets value for money? And, is the event accessible to everyone?
"There has been no ticket price increase since 2019. Friday adult ticket $65 includes- full day and night of the largest and the best rodeo in the country, free cooking demonstrations, free roving entertainment, free night concert starring national headline acts and leading country stars - (Guy Sebastian concert in Brisbane tickets start from $95) with an aim to bring performers that wouldn't tour to Mount Isa into the region, market vendors and food vendors, sideshow alley and more.
"Thursday tickets (7am - 1pm) are free. Full rodeo from 7am to 1pm and vendors trade for free this day. Thursday night - the inaugural Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo and concert starring headline act, the international artist Baker Boy. All for $10.
"Can of XXXX Gold - Mount Isa Mines Rodeo $9, Can of XXXX Gold - Isa Hotel - $12
"There is a ticket type to suit every budget - right up to our Platinum and Gold reserved seating options."
When asked if the Isa Rodeo would investigate local admission prices to attract residents back to the event, they stated local attendance was already strong.
"Attracting residents back to the event" - this is a very biased question because local support for the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is extremely strong.
"In 2021, 47 per cent of all people at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo were locals (TEQ Research).
"Mount Isa Rodeo is not-for-profit, so we keep our ticket prices as low as possible to bring this incredible major event into this regional and remote city. Our absolute priority is to provide the best rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere in the safest, most accessible manner.
"Doing this takes an incredible level of investment, planning and partnerships across the country and Queensland. Already feedback indicates 2022 will go down in the record books."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
