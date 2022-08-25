North Queensland Register
Gregory CWA members celebrate 60th anniversary

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 25 2022 - 7:00am
Gregory CWA branch members M Brock, S Butterworth, R Newton, K Camp, R Dixon, B Murphy, B Webber, S Clarke, L and M Saussez, N and C Jones, M Everett, M.Munchenberg, and M Hvsgaard at the lunch. Pictures: Supplied

Sixty years after a group of women got together at Planet Downs Station in Queensland's Gulf country to form the Gregory CWA branch, today's branch members have come together to celebrate the milestone.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

