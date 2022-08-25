Sixty years after a group of women got together at Planet Downs Station in Queensland's Gulf country to form the Gregory CWA branch, today's branch members have come together to celebrate the milestone.
Members and friends gathered at the Gregory Hall to acknowledge the occasion with memorabilia on display and a high tea enjoyed by all.
Advertisement
One of the branch's inaugural members, Beryl Murphy, formerly of Mellish Park Station, came back for the 60th anniversary and regaled current members with stories from that time.
Along with Bev Webber, the current occupant at Mellish Park Station and the branch's longest serving member, Beryl was invited to cut the celebratory cake.
Annie Smith of Brinawa Station was elected president at the inaugural meeting on June 30, 1962, while Ethleen Burnett of Nardoo Station became secretary and Nancy Carrington of Planet Downs was the first treasurer.
Its formation was an exciting time for these isolated women.
It was a time when there were no bitumen roads, communication was a weekly mail service, in the dry season, and telegrams were relayed over the Royal Flying Doctor Service radio.
For many months during the wet season, roads were impassable.
No women had yet been elected to the Burke Shire Council and women were not included in the decision making of the local race club.
In a letter written to members to acknowledge the 40th birthday of the branch, the late Nancy Carrington wrote of those early days: "The reason we first suggested the idea of forming a branch was the fact that we wanted something for the womenfolk of the district.
"The men had their cricket matches, race meetings and social outings to the hotel.
"We weren't allowed in the bar at all, at that time.
"Our menfolk were not very enthused about the idea of our having something of our own.
"As the saying goes, 'We wanted to live outside the square we lived in', which entailed things such as housework and rearing our families."
Minute books show the branch has supported many causes over the past 60 years.
It purchased a surgical bag for the RFDS and library books for the Burketown State School, supported the Cloncurry Ambulance, Ronald McDonald House in Townsville, and much more.
In 2020 the branch was honoured by winning the RFDS Mount Isa Local Hero Award, which acknowledged the volunteer hours spent managing the health clinic at Gregory.
Advertisement
It's now looking forward to conducting its annual horse sports and family fun day at Gregory on September 18.
The day was first conducted in 1964 and continues to bring the community together for a day of fun and friendship, just as the first members envisaged.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.