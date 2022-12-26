2022 was a year filled with big news, big characters and all the big news you needed from the North Queensland Register.
We took a look at the numbers, and here are the top five stories our audience read throughout the year.
The Northern Territory was mourning the loss of crocodile wrangler Chris 'Willow' Wilson who was killed in a chopper crash in West Arnhem Land.
Featuring on the popular television series, Outback Wrangler, Chris is being remembered as a legend and loving husband and father.
Nestled between Cloncurry and Normanton on the Burke Developmental Road lies Quamby.
A once bustling railway town servicing the cattle and mining industries the population now stands at zero, but in July a story about a new owner piqued the interest of our readers.
Also in July, the family of a former Mount Isa footy champion who passed away had started a funding campaign to bring him back to country.
Warren "Woggy" Wilson was the captain of the Mount Isa side which won the Foley Shield in 1990 and thousands packed Alec Inch Oval to watch him raise the shield.
Poppy Kentish may have grown up on a South Australian farm but early in life, all she wanted to do was be a ballerina.
At 20 years old, she had gone almost full circle - or pirouette - back in the world of agriculture, working on a cattle station in northern Queensland, after the pandemic bought her dancing aspirations to a halt.
After a terrifying on-farm accident last year in rural north west Queensland, the Muller family of Milla Milla gave back to the vital organisation that aided their daughter's recovery by donating a heifer during last week's Mareeba sale.
Attracting a lot of attention from local butchers and processors, the heifer made 466.2c/kg and was sold to Morganbury Meats for $2680.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.