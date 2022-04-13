Campaign to bring footy champ back to the bush

The family of a former Mount Isa footy champion who died recently has raised a funding campaign to bring him back to country.

Warren "Woggy" Wilson was the captain of the Mount Isa side which won the Foley Shield in 1990 and thousands packed Alec Inch Oval to watch him raise the shield.



Sadly he passed away recently and now his family want to bring him back to Kalkadoon country for a funeral and have raised a GoFundMe campaign to help with the costs.

"On behalf of Woggie Wilson, beloved father to sons Jesse, Micheal and Jack Wilson, we would like to ask for your support in bringing our father back to country for the funeral that he deserves," the family said on the page.

"We intend to bring him back to Mount Isa where he belongs.

"We thank all friends and family and appreciate any help that can be given during this heartbreaking time.

"We look forward to celebrating the life of a man and a legend who was so loved by so many and who left a positive impact on everyone who crossed his path."

Visitors to the page were also invited to leave a heartfelt message dedicated to Woggy.

