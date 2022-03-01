Muller family's heifer raises $2680 for Cairns RFDS

After a terrifying on-farm accident last year in rural north west Queensland, the Muller family of Milla Milla gave back to the vital organisation that aided their daughter's recovery by donating a heifer during last week's Mareeba sale.

In the last September school holidays, Kylie Muller and her two children were staying with friends on a property near Einasleigh, when her daughter Kelly was involved in a buggy crash.



Kylie's daughter Kelly was transported to Cairns base hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Kelly's hand was crushed and de-gloved while her elbow tendons were torn.



Upon the initial examination, it was determined that Kelly had sustained serious injuries and the best way of getting fast medical assistance was to call the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The RFDS flew to the rural property and took Kylie and Kelly to Cairns, for further treatment.



"We couldn't have asked for better health care; what a wonderful service they provide," Ms Muller said.



"This donation is our opportunity to give a little bit back when you can.



"We've made lots of good friends out west and the opportunity for my daughter to muster and give a hand in the school holidays came up. We had a lot of wet weather here in Milla Milla, so we travelled out west for a bit of dry weather.



"When the accident occurred, I don't think I would have been capable to drive my daughter the hundreds of kilometres to Cairns."

The RFDS heifer, 575kg, attracted strong interest from local processors at the Mareeba sales last Tuesday, selling for 466.2c/kg to Morganbury Meats for $2680.65. Photo: Jayne Hogarth

After experiencing the terrible ordeal, the Muller family decided to give back and kindly donated the proceeds of one of their fat heifers, weighing 575kg, to the RFDS through the Mareeba saleyards.



Attracting a lot of attention from local butchers and processors, the heifer made 466.2c/kg and was sold to Morganbury Meats for $2680.

The Mareeba Saleyards and selling agents Queensland Rural also waived the selling fees to aid their fundraising efforts.



"They sent the money directly to the RFDS and we just confirmed with them that we would like the money spent in the Cairns region as support," Ms Muller said.

"We're at a point in our life and the way cattle was selling, we were sure it was going to be a good donation for the RFDS."



The Muller family have had their fair share of life-saving treatments on-farm.

Just before Kelly's ordeal, her grandfather was also involved in an accident at Murgon.



John Muller was trampled when he lost his footing while trying to tag heifers for the local sale last November.



As a result, he was airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane by the RACQ Helicopter.



After his recovery, Mr Muller donated the proceeds of a Brahman heifer back to the organisation and raised a total donation of $3576.



