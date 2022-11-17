North Queensland Register
Charters Towers agents yard 1714 at prime sale

November 17 2022 - 2:00pm
Bullocks and cows cheaper at Towers but store sale fully booked

A yarding of 1714 head of cattle were offloaded at Charters Towers on Wednesday, before a fully booked store sale on Friday.

