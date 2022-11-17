Bullocks and cows cheaper at Towers but store sale fully booked

A yarding of 1714 head of cattle were offloaded at Charters Towers on Wednesday, before a fully booked store sale on Friday.
There was a wide selection of heavy bullocks and a good selection of prime cows that sold to a cheaper trend, with some processors not operating.
Agents noted there was a good selection of heavy slaughter bulls, which also sold to a cheaper trend overall.
The yarding was drawn from Clermont, Hughenden, Einasleigh, Forsayth, Belyando, Julia Creek, Collinsville as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 25-30c/kg easier, heifers were 10 -15c/kg easier, cows were 15 -20c/kg easier and bulls were 5-10c/kg easier on last week's rates.
Bullocks topped at 356.2/kg on account of Fletchervale Pastorla Company that weighed 645kg to return $2297 per head.
Also read: Dam plan leaves bank plans 'frozen'
The best feeder steers topped at 430.2 c/kg from MWA and DV McMahon, that weighed 334kg to return $1436 per head.
Heifers topped at 336.2 c/kg for CP and NA Ferguson, that weighed 483kg to return $ 1622 per head.
The top pen of heavy cows sold on account of Cargoon Qld Pty Ltd for 334.2 /kg weighing 600kg to return $2005 per head.
Heavy bulls topped at 386.2c/kg from SC and KE Terry, that weighed 730kg to return $ 2819 per head.
There were three units of cows and calves that ranged from $800 to $1100.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.