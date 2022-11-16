North Queensland Register

Pioneer-Burdekin Pumped Hydro Project has led to a home equity freeze, residents say

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Interim No Pumped Hydro president and Netherdale resident Leila Verban and Shadow Water and Dams Minister Deb Frecklington (centre-left) meet with concerned community members. Picture LNP

Netherdale residents whose land is in the firing line of the world's largest pumped hydro project say banks are no longer accepting their properties as equity until a decision is made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.