Tracey Hayes named new chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia

Updated November 17 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:37am
Tracey Hayes has been announced as the new chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia

Deemed one of the most powerful women in northern Australia, Northern Territory cattle woman Tracey Hayes has been announced as the new Chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia.

