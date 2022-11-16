Deemed one of the most powerful women in northern Australia, Northern Territory cattle woman Tracey Hayes has been announced as the new Chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia.
Ms Hayes, an experienced Board Chair and Company Director, has extensive knowledge working across industries at local, national and international level.
Ms Hayes was the first female chief executive of the NT Cattlemen's Association and has been named one of Australia's 100 Women of Influence.
She has a Global Executive MBA, is a former pilot, owns and runs a successful small business, and is the mother of four children who are sixth generation Territorians.
"As a mother, business woman and long-term advocate for people in the bush, I am very excited about this new role contributing to the Royal Flying Doctor Service", she said.
"I know too well the importance of emergency medical and primary health care service in regional, rural and remote Australia, with my own family having to rely on these services many times in the past.
"I look forward to lending my corporate skillset, rural experience and understanding to assist this iconic and long-running health charity continue its vital services in the bush."
Ms Hayes is also the chair of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and board member of the Australia Indonesia Institute.
