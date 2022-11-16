North Queensland Register

Tea Wright-Finger still missing, police release CCTV footage

Updated November 16 2022 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
Queensland Police have released vision of 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

