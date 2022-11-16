Queensland Police have released vision of 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Tea Wright-Finger was last seen around 3pm Sunday (October 16) in Coalbrook Road, Richmond, when she was dropped off by a friend at the vehicle she had been driving.
Neither Tea or the 4WD - a blue 2013 Toyota Prado with Queensland registration 210-TLA - have been seen since October 16.
Between October 22 and 31, an extensive, coordinated search and rescue operation was carried out in Richmond involving SES volunteers, police, landholders and council personnel.
Police also undertook extensive inquires at local stations and properties within the area.
Tea is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cms tall with a medium build and blondish/light brown hair.
The investigation into her disappearance is continuing and police remain in close contact with Tea's family.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward. Anonymous reports can be made.
Tea is pictured in the CCTV at a Richmond roadhouse on October 16, prior to her disappearance.
