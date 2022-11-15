A lack of sport volunteers in rural parts of Queensland has meant physical activity has been replaced with arts and crafts afternoons.
In a request to the McKinlay Shire Council, the local Isolated Childrens and Parents Association requested $1500 to cover craft equipment for weekly sessions.
The request to the council, which was approved, stated the money was needed "in lieu of no sport and recreation programs being undertaken due to staffing issues".
ICPA State president Louise Martin said the request was indicative of a larger issue, not just affecting Julia Creek.
"We had a motion at our last conference in Blackall looking for funding programs to help communities get sport coaches in rural and remote areas," Ms Martin said.
"It's important for all rural and remote students to have access to arts and cultural activities as well as sporting activities."
Ms Martin said while there are a lot of grants and programs for the arts in rural areas, there are almost none to provide sporting opportunities.
"When we've got so many children having to go away for secondary education, they're at such a disadvantage if they haven't had access to sporting opportunities," she said.
"They find it very difficult to fit into sporting teams when everyone else in the city has been playing that sort of sport forever."
Ms Martin said often it came down to individual community members with skills to bring rural programs to life.
"In Tambo we have a local resident who played soccer for Australia and she... taught all the kids soccer and touch, so therefore when they went to boarding school or away to another school they had some skills to enable them to participate," she said.
"Sport is a huge commitment - back when I had my children in primary school I did 10,000km one year taking my child to cross country and soccer because she made the district and regional teams and ended up at state."
Ready for boarding
Kim Williams, Mount Mica, near Clermont has a son Griff, a talented cricket player, who is now boarding at The Southport School on the Gold Coast.
Mr Williams said when Griff, now 16, wanted to start playing cricket there was no under-10s program, so he started it himself.
"He wanted to start playing when he was about six, and at that stage Clermont didn't have an under-10s program, so I started that for the season and got that up-and-running," Mr Williams said.
Mr Williams became the president of the local cricket club, a role he stayed in for three years.
"Then he moved into competitive cricket on the weekends... so I just sort of went through with him (as president)," he said.
Mr Williams said the local club has had good luck with some "pretty handy coaches" but availability changes each year.
"I was pretty fortunate when I was doing it because we had some pretty handy coaches, but before that it was always a struggle and just fell to whoever had a kid in the team and was prepared to do it," he said.
Mr Williams said without a junior competition, Griff wouldn't have been able to go to boarding school with the skills he has.
"He was fairly fortunate because he was up to that standard of the metro kids, he sort of fitted in pretty seamlessly," Mr Williams said.
"He obviously improved a hell of a lot once he got there because he had access to better coaches and better training and competition against better kids consistently."
Setting up for success
At Undarra Downs, 55km north of Clermont in the Kilcummin district, Sarah Mifsud is busy raising her four kids Lily, Jack, Lawson and Bella alongside her husband Brad Misfud.
The round trip to Clermont, via the Kilcummin State School, for any sport is 160km.
Ms Misfud became involved as a netball assistant coach when Lily, now 17, was just six years old, and became an assistant/full time coach four years ago.
"In a small town, it is often the case that for kids to be able to have access to different sports, parents need to step up to help run the local club," Ms Misfud said.
"Sometimes this is in the capacity of a coaching role and other times a committee position.
"I can honestly say that my Tuesday afternoons spent with these boys and girls fills the gratitude bucket as they all come to training ready to play netball.
"Team sports create so many opportunities to learn and grow and, as many of these kids head off to boarding school from year 7, it gives them the confidence to get involved with a team sport in a new and exciting but equally daunting environment."
Ms Misfud said without the skills she had gained as a junior, Lily would not have been able to succeed at boarding school.
"When our daughter Lily started boarding school, she always knew that she wanted to keep playing netball," she said.
"Being a weekly boarder at Whitsunday Anglican School made sure that Lily was able to play netball during the week - for this to happen though she had to go straight into the senior's competition, which was played on Wednesday nights.
"Without the prior knowledge and skills that she learnt as a junior this wouldn't have been possible, and so we were so grateful to her coaches for setting her up well for the next chapter in her journey."
Finding the volunteers
Ms Misfud said like with a lot of things in small towns, sports rely on volunteers.
"Without volunteers we wouldn't have these opportunities for our kids," she said.
" Unfortunately, nowadays everyone is so busy that it can be quite hard to find coaches and committee members to fill these roles.
"It can be quite daunting to take these positions on - I definitely didn't feel equipped to coach 20 young aspiring netballers - but it has been the most rewarding time to be involved with our local netball club."
She said when her sons went to boarding school they were able to join a brand new sport to them - futsal - but had played soccer as juniors, giving them a great head-start.
"With boarding school on the horizon for a large portion of rural kids, active participation in team sports run by volunteers is one of the most valuable aspects of a child's life and equips them with so many incredible life skills which they will carry on with them into the following years," she said.
"I truly believe distance is a factor you have to be willing to overcome, even if diesel is sitting at $2.40, in order to give your child one of the most valuable head starts."
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.