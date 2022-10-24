North Queensland Register

Police continue to search for Tea Wright-Finger missing at Richmond

Updated October 24 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
Townsville police are continuing to coordinate a land and air search for 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger, who was last seen in the Richmond area on the afternoon of Sunday, October 16 on Coalbrook Road, in a blue Toyota Prado 4WD.

