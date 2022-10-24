Townsville police are continuing to coordinate a land and air search for 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger, who was last seen in the Richmond area on the afternoon of Sunday, October 16 on Coalbrook Road, in a blue Toyota Prado 4WD.
A land and air search got underway on Saturday and is ongoing with police focusing efforts in the Flinders River area close to the Richmond township, based on information from Tea's mobile phone, which was switched on very briefly around 9.30am on Tuesday, October 18.
Using an off-road buggy and vehicle, SES personnel plan to search tracks and areas of thick vegetation on the banks of the Flinders River near the township of Richmond as well as a neighbouring rural property.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is searching areas north of Richmond and down to the southern boundary of Blackbraes National Park.
Yesterday the Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue covered more than 700 kilometres in aerial searching, including Cloncurry, Four Ways and Julia Creek.
Tea is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cms tall with a medium build and blondish/light brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Tea or the blue 2013 Toyota Prado 4WD with Queensland registration 210-TLA is urged to immediately contact police as concerns are held for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information for police should contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day.
People can report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers or by calling 1800 333 000 and quoting the reference number QP2201795940.
