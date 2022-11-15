North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Livexchange 2022: Effective use of social media debated in Darwin

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 15 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donal Sullivan, heli-musterer, Mataranka reflecting on what the 2011 live export ban did to Northern Territory pastoral families, as part of a panel at the LIVEXchange conference. Picture: Sally Gall

The effective use of social media to engage with a worldwide audience was one of the lessons the live export industry knows it learnt from the suspension of live exports to Indonesia in 2011.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.