British Whites stake a claim in Rocky Creek Abattoir Carcase Competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
Rocky Creek Abattoir's Cailan and Victor Byrnes recently brought back the Best Beef Awards. Picture: Sally Turley

Atherton Tableland's top beef was recognised in the Rocky Creek Abattoir Carcase Competition last weekend, 17 years since it was last held.

