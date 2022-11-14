Atherton Tableland's top beef was recognised in the Rocky Creek Abattoir Carcase Competition last weekend, 17 years since it was last held.
The Tolga abattoir revived the Best Beef Awards for the first time since 2005.
The competition, which ran from November 9-12, saw 69 head of cattle nominated from 20 beef operations in the north through six local butchers, who were customers of the abattoir.
The butcher/wholesalers were asked to work with their producers to enter a pen or pens of three head either male or female (no mixed sex pens) of pasture fed cattle to meet the local trade requirements.
A point system was used to determine the winning pen.
Rocky Creek Abattoir manager and event coordinator Cailan Brynes said the competition was aimed at identifying the butcher/wholesaler supplying the best beef produced in the north.
"It was nice to get the red meat community across the Far North together and we were very happy with the turnout for the dinner and workshop on Saturday," he said.
"We run it purposely in November for the dry conditions. I'd love to build something around it to make it a week event or try include a careers day as well.
"It wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for the support of DAF and MLA and the local butchers all supporting this event."
Mr Brynes said they were hoping to have a much bigger turnout next year.
The carcasses were scored on eating quality using MLA's MSA grader Laura Garland from Sydney, lean meat yield, carcase specs and meeting the three weight range categories.
Upper Barron hobby farmer and plumber by trade Peter Reeves was blown away when his cattle were crowned overall winner of the competition.
He runs more than 50 British Whites and Brahman cross commercial cattle on mostly leased land.
He entered three bullocks, which averaged 600kg live weight and 330kg dressed, through butcher Glen Path at the Yungaburra Butchery.
Mr Reeves first introduced British Whites into his herd 15 years ago and he said he'd never looked back.
"I knew I had a good product but I didn't realise that it was that good," he said.
"I thought we could go close but I was surprised considering all the other genetics that were entered."
Mr Reeves brought his first British White bull from the Sunshine Coast.
"I look for that progeny that's originated from Queensland because of the ticks and lantana up here," he said.
In 2021, he sold meatworks British White steers, weighing 601kg, at the Mareeba Saleyards, which broke the record, selling for 442.2c/kg and returning $2656/head.
Runner up in Class 1 (240.1-280kg) were Ian and Lyn Shaw through Halifax Butchers with their pen scoring 79.19pts overall.
They scored 230 for MSA marbling and 58.30pc for lean meat yield.
Graziers Greg and Di Binnie, through Brynes Quality Meats Cairns, won the class overall with their pen of heifers, which scored 80.57pts.
They had an MSA index of 55.85, 310 for MSA marbling and 59.70pc for lean meat Yyeld.
Runner up in class 2 (280.1-320.0kg) was Bernie and Tricia English, through Brynes Quality Meats Cairns. Their pen of heifers scored 77.56pts overall, 400 for MSA marbling and 56.94 for lean meat yield.
Mitch and Jodie Jonsson, through Cross Custom Meats, Atherton, took out the class, with their pen of steers. They scored 78.50pts, and 370 for MSA marbling, 57.44 for lean meat yield.
In class 3 (320.1 - 360.0kg), runner up was awarded to Doug and Katelyn Cross of Cross Custom Meats, Atherton.
Their steers scored 79.22pts, and 420 for MSA marbling, 55.98 for lean meat yield.
Through the Yungaburra Butchery, Upper Barron hobby grazier Peter Reeves pen of British White steers won the class, scoring 80.72pts.
They scored 380 for MSA marbling and 56.42 for lean meat yield.
