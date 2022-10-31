North Queensland Register
Charters Towers ranks second on MLA's saleyards survey for 2021-2022 financial year

By Billy Jupp
October 31 2022 - 1:00am
Charters Towers was found to be the second busiest selling centre in the state in the MLA's annual saleyard survey. Picture: Zoe Thomas

IT WAS no surprise to see Roma top the state's saleyards for throughput in a Meat and Livestock Australia report, but it was the centre that took second placed that turned heads.

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

