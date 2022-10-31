IT WAS no surprise to see Roma top the state's saleyards for throughput in a Meat and Livestock Australia report, but it was the centre that took second placed that turned heads.
In the space of two financial years, Charters Towers rose from seventh place on the MLA saleyards survey, which was released last week, to second based on the 2021-2022 figures.
The Dalrymple Saleyards accounted for 13.8 per cent of the cattle sold in yards across the state during the financial year with 170,492 head going up for bids in that time.
Those figures represented a whopping 202pc throughput increase year on year for Charters Towers, which local stock agent Caitlyn McPhee, Nutrien, said was the result of many different factors.
"We've had a few good years in a row conditions-wise, meaning that producers have got more quality cattle to sell, which in turn means there is more choice for buyers," Ms McPhee said.
"As well as that, we are seeing more cattle coming in from the areas we would traditionally expect cattle to come from, such as Mount Isa, Cloncurry and Winton, but there is also more cattle coming in from the cape too, which is pleasing.
"The fact there is so much quality cattle coming from these kinds of places means that Charters Towers is probably one of the more expensive yards per head in the state, which is obviously attractive for vendors but the quality of the cattle is also enticing for buyers as well."
Read Also:
Also helping to spur on the greater demand in the Dalrymple Saleyards is the current disparity between live export prices and those currently being achieved in the saleyards, Ms McPhee said.
"At the moment, live export prices just can't compete with those that we are seeing in the yards," she said.
"Currently, vendors are getting anywhere from 30 cents a kilogram to 50c/kg more in the yards than they would by putting them on a boat.
"When you look at that, along with the fact we've had a couple of really good years, it is a bit of a perfect storm."
Fellow Charters Towers stock agent Liam Kirkwood, Ray White, echoed those sentiments, saying higher demand from processors was also helping to boost throughput.
"There are only a couple of major beef processors nearby to Charters Towers, Mackay and Townsville, but once those guys fill their orders, it allows other players to enter the market," Mr Kirkwood said.
"One of the trends that has emerged this year is the fact that some of the more southern-based processors have been seeking out cattle and in turn have been making the trip to Charters Towers to fill those orders.
"It might be a bit of a trip for some of them, but most of the sales at Charters Towers are fully booked several days in advance, so they know before they come that there will be plenty on offer and they will be high quality, so they are prepared to make the trip."
Mr Kirkwood said the cohort of local agents had put in a lot of work to help build up the Charters Towers' sales.
"All of the agents have put in a lot of work and deserve quite a lot of credit for helping to achieve this kind of result," he said.
In claiming second place in the state, Charters Towers dethroned Dalby (third), Gracemere (fourth) and Blackall (fifth), which recorded drops of 3.1pc, 18.1pc and 12.1pc from the previous financial year respectivly.
Among the selling centres enjoying a boost on throughput were Silverdale (12th) 99pc, Gympie (eighth) 33.7pc, Mareeba (seventh) 32.5pc and Emerald (sixth) 13.1pc.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.