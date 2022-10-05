Just over 1500 head were offloaded at the Mareeba combined agents prime and store sale held on October 4 with several categories selling to strong rates and a solid buyers panel.
Agents noted in the prime job bullocks and cows were quoted five to 10 cents dearer, whilst heifers fetched five cents more on last week's rates.
In the store section, prices remained strong for Brahman steers and mickeys with limited flatback cattle on offer, agents said.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, the Gulf, Georgetown, and local coastal and Tablelands areas.
Queensland Rural livestock agent Luke Hickmott said rates had increased from the previous week.
"It was definitely stronger than the week before," he said.
"In some markets, the price of ox was up at least five to 10 cents. Cow money was also strong yesterday at least five to 10 cents up there too.
"Everything across the board was five to 10 cents higher than the week before."
Mr Hickmott said a strong buyers panel was present with restockers in attendance.
"It comes down to what buyers are there on the day to bring that bit more competition into the market," he said.
"There's no difference in the type of cattle or anything like that, and sometimes the prices are stronger because there are a lot better cattle there, but what I'm seeing at Mareeba at the moment, is it's more about who's there buying and what competition there is in the buyers market."
Cattle went across the board to local and southern buyers, Mr Hickmott said.
Heavy bullocks over 400kg topped 398c/kg to average 365c/kg. Medium heifers up to 400kg topped 370c/kg to average 345c/kg, while heavy heifers over 400kg topped 374c/kg and averaged 323c/kg.
Medium cows up to 400kg topped 362c/kg to average 325c/kg. Heavy cows over 400kg topped 380c/kg to average 345c/kg, while bulls over 500kg topped 350c/kg to average 308c/kg.
Bullocks topped at 388c/kg on account of McCarthy Agriculture to weigh 608kg and return $2355/hd.
The top pen of cows sold for 342c/kg, weighing 570kg to return $1949/hd.
Steers up to 200kg topped at 598c/kg to average 551c/kg, steers between 200kg and 300kg topped at 602c/kg to average 454c/kg.
Mickeys up to 200kg topped at 384c/kg to average 381c/kg, while mickeys between 200kg and 300kg topped at 436c/kg to average 296c/kg, while mickeys between 300kg to 500kg topped at 432c/kg to average 304c/kg.
Heifers up to 200kg topped at 506c/kg and averaged 429c/kg, heifers between 200kg to 300kg topped 466c/kg to average 432c/kg and heifers between 300 to 400kg topped at 370c/kg to average 345c/kg.
A pen of 18 steers on account of Carpentaria Cattle Company made 544c/kg and weighed 211kg to return $1146/hd.
A pen of 12 Everingham Pastoral heifers made 422c/kg to weigh 284kg and return $1200/hd.
Cows and calves sold on account of South Endeavour returned $1000 per unit.
The next Mareeba prime and store sale is scheduled for October 11.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.