McCarthy Agriculture bullocks top 388c/kg to return $2355/hd at Mareeba

By Zoe Thomas
October 5 2022 - 6:00am
Just over 1500 head were offloaded at the Mareeba combined agents prime and store sale held on October 4. File picture by Ben Harden.

Just over 1500 head were offloaded at the Mareeba combined agents prime and store sale held on October 4 with several categories selling to strong rates and a solid buyers panel.

