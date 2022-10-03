Just over 4000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers combined agents store sale on September 30 with replacement heifers in solid demand from buyers.
A line of 44 Brahman heifers on account of Condon Grazing and LJ Condon, Conjuboy Station, Mount Garnet sold for 436c/kg to weigh 383kg and return $1673/hd.
A further pen of 30 SPK Pastoral, Spring Creek Station, Mount Surprise Droughtmaster heifers fetched 520c/kg to weigh 242kg and return $1258/hd.
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood principal Liam Kirkwood said there was an added interest in the heifer section from breeders.
"We did have a couple of newer operators in attendance that were local people wanting to buy a few replacement breeders to join and rebuild their herds," he said.
"This early rain is giving people a lot of confidence. Normally at this time of year we typically are quite dry and people would need to be saving feed.
"Whereas we've had these early showers and early storms, and everything is still green.
"It's just going to give producers a headstart into the wet season. People are taking the chance and buying heifers and they'll join them in the New Year."
The yarding was drawn from Normanton, Burketown, Georgetown, Forsayth, Mount Surprise, Mount Garnet, Mount Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Bowen as well as local and coastal areas.
The steer section dominated the yarding with a total of 2625 head offloaded.
The largest vendor of the day was Morr Morr Pastoral Company, Delta Downs, Normanton, who offloaded 1126 head of Brahman steers.
Delta Downs is owned by the Kurtjar Aboriginal people and their steers topped at $496c/kg to average $454c/kg, weighing 259kg to return $1176/hd.
Mr Kirkwood said prices reflected the quality throughout the yard.
"We are starting to see a lot more secondary Brahman type cattle come through," he said.
"They're just not achieving those real premium prices that are being paid for the better end Brahman and crossbred cattle that are going back into southern Queensland and New South Wales.
"The market is still really strong. Just this week we didn't have the cattle there for it to be dearer.
"Everything still sold well and everyone should be happy with what they got."
Steers up to 200kg topped at 602c/kg to average 540c/kg, steers between 200kg and 320kg topped at 632c/kg to average 460c/kg, while steers between 320kg to 400kg topped at 562c/kg to average 470c/kg.
Steers over 400kg topped at 454c/kg to average 434c/kg, while mickeys up to 450kg topped at 612c/kg to average 475c/kg.
Heifers up to 200kg topped at 602c/kg and averaged 488c/kg, heifers between 200kg to 320kg topped 520c/kg to average 444c/kg and heifers between 320 to 370kg topped at 436c/kg to average 426c/kg.
42 no.2 Droughtmaster steers on account of SPK Pastoral, Spring Creek Station, Mount Surprise made 632c/kg weighing 208kg, to return an average of $1314/hd.
The vendors further offloaded 40 no.2 Droughtmaster heifers, which fetched 602c/kg and weighed 198kg to return $1192/hd.
A pen of no.1 Amity Cattle Company, Amity Station, Mingela steers sold for 438c/kg to weigh 499kg and average $2184/hd.
27 mickey bulls sold on account of LHRPHC, Riversleigh Station, Mount Isa sold for 612c/kg to weigh 137kg and return $838/hd.
2 x 2 cows and calves sold on account of Werrington Cattle Company, Amber Station, Mount Surprise returned $2350 per unit.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
