North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Mount Garnet Brahman heifers fetch 436c/kg to return $1673/hd at Charters Towers

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
October 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darrol Crouch representing Morr Morr Pastoral Company, Delta Downs, Normanton with Ray White Geaney Kirkwood principal Liam Kirkwood. Morr Morr Pastoral Company offloaded 1126 Brahman steers to return an average of $1176/hd. Picture supplied by Ray White Geaney Kirkwood.

Just over 4000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers combined agents store sale on September 30 with replacement heifers in solid demand from buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.