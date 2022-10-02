Prairie cattle producers Carl and Rowena Angus were rewarded for their trip to Blackall last week when their consignment of Droughtmaster and Speckle Park weaners were among a 6300-head yarding that met strong competition.
Based at Glenariff, 90 kilometres south of Prairie, they always sell at Blackall, saying buyers there seemed to like their cattle.
The Droughtmaster steers weighed an average of 241kg and sold for $1689 a head, and the Speckle Park steers, averaging 257kg, brought $1807 a head.
The first pen sold for 698.2c/kg and the next pens resulted in a price of 702c/kg, and all were bought by Elders Longreach for a client.
All 94 head were freshly weaned.
They inherited the Droughtmaster herd and are experimenting with Speckle Park genetics, saying they're keen to get more weight into their cattle.
"We're hoping Speckle Parks are the next Wagyu," Mr Angus said.
They're also enjoying an 'unreal' season on their spinifex and Mitchell grass plains country, saying there hadn't been a massive amount of rain but what they'd had, had been regular.
Prices were up between 10 and 30c/kg at the sale, described by MLA markets reporter Sam Hart as having some exceptional lines of vendor-bred yearling steers and heifers in very good condition, thanks to the excellent season.
"There was furious bidding from the buyer gallery with orders coming from the Central Highlands down to central west NSW," he said.
A line of 150 head of Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Alice Downs, supporting the Santa-infused sale promotion and the Win a Pen of Santa Steers competition, are heading to restockers in the Dubbo region following the sale.
Bought by Nutrien Miller Thomas's Peter Thomas, one pen weighing an average 366kg sold for 616.2c/kg or $2255 a head, while the rest, weighing 304kg, brought 666.2c/kg or $2025/head.
Mr Thomas said he'd been buying Alice Downs cattle for clients for the last three years, who insisted on a quiet temperament.
"They'll be running them to about 480kg," he said.
Alice Downs owner Liz Allen was on hand for the sale of their first weaners to come off for the year.
She said they were a beautiful line, from mothers who had done it very tough over many years of drought, adding that it was pleasing to finally have a good season to showcase them.
Light weight restocker steers under 200kg sold to a top of 790.2c with most around 731c, while those weighing between 200 to 280kg sold to 760.2 to average 685, with the secondary lines averaging 544c/kg.
Restocker steers between 280 to 330kg were in the largest supply, reaching a top of 700.2 with the 'C' muscle steers averaging 613c while the 'D' muscle lines averaged 511c/kg.
Restockers were very active on the medium weight steers 330 to 400kg, pushing feeders to pay up to 618.2c while those returning to the paddock sold to an isolated 672.2c with most averaging 592c/kg.
Heavy feeder steers were in solid demand, selling to 548.2 to average 508c/kg.
Light weight restockers heifers saw quality-based price fluctuations with those under 200kg selling to 608.2c, heifers 200 to 280kg made to 640.2 averaging 555c and 'D' muscle heifers averaged 412c/kg.
Medium weight heifers lifted due to quality and sold to 530.2c with most around 462c for the 'C' muscle types. Heavy heifers over 400kg to feed made to 460.2c/kg.
Ryrie Grazing, Mount Pleasant, Tambo sold Charolais cross heifers for 552.2c/kg averaging 336.3kg returning $1856.77/head.
AW & CM Kirby, Denton, Longreach sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 470c/kg averaging 525.5kg returning $2469.64/head.
Alice Downs Grazing Co, Alice Downs, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 616.2c/kg averaging 366kg returning $2255.29/head.
JS Howard, Hyde Park, Jericho sold Droughtmaster steers for 700.2c/kg averaging 230kg returning $1615/head.
Westhill Trust 'Westhill' Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 590.2c/kg averaging 370kgs returning $2187/head.
JO Conroy, Delacourt, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster Steers for 552.2/kg averaging 382kgs returning $2112/head.
B Olive, North Pentwyn, Blackall sold Charolais cross steers for 594.2c/kg averaging 340kg returning $2022/head.
BW & JM Dickson, Blackall sold Droughtmaster steers for 500.2c/kg averaging 409kg returning $2047/head.
BLJ Grazing, North Pentwyn, Blackall sold Charolais cross steers for 590.0c/kg averaging 338kg returning $1,997/head. They also sold Charolais cross heifers for 580.2c/kg averaging 290kg returning $1682/head.
Tewinga Pastoral Holdings, Slashers Creek, Boulia sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 514.2c/kg weighing 358kg returning $1843/head.
CW Prow, Glenora, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 634.2c/kg averaging 256kg returning $1623/head.
BD Fegan, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 688.2c/kg averaging 235kg returning $1623/head. They also sold Droughtmaster heifers for 556.2c/kg averaging 225kg returning $1254/head.
AP & SL Fegan, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 688.2c/kg averaging 229kg returning $1575/head. They also sold Droughtmaster heifers for 556.2c/kg averaging 198kg returning $1103/head.
WG & CL Glasson, Coopers Ponds, Blackall sold Angus cross steers for 522.2c/kg averaging 416kg returning $2173/head. They also sold Angus cross heifers for 522.2c/kg averaging 257kg returning $1867/head.
PB & DM Hayward, Connolleys Paddock, Blackall sold Brangus cross steers for 492.2c/kg averaging 521kg returning $2564/head.
D & I McDowall, Dotwood, Muttaburra sold Brahman seers for 454.2c/kg averaging 442kg returning $2008/head.
Pain Train P/L, Belleburra, Longreach sold Angus cross steers 586.2c/kg averaging 351kg returning $2060/head.
RJ & AV Whiting, Inverurie, Jericho sold Santa cross steers for 740.2c/kg averaging 230kg returning $1705/head.
RJ & TK Ham, Mac Downs, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster steers for 708.2c/kg averaging 243kg returning $1721/head.
CS & RH Angus, Glenariff, Prairie sold Speckle Park steers for 702.2c/kg averaging 257kg returning $1806/head.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall sold Charbray cross steers for 642.2c/kg averaging 277kg returning $1780/head.
Gaza Grazing Co, Gaza, Longreach sold Angus cross steers for 604.2c/kg averaging 295kg returning $1787/head.
J Jackson & K Anderson, Belleburra, Longreach sold Santa cross steers for 618.2c/kg averaging 310kg returning $1919/head.
Toolmaree Pastoral, Macfarlane, Tambo sold Santa cross steers for 628.2c/kg averaging 337kg returning $2117/head.
CJ & LC Hannay, Overton, Aramac sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 478.2c/kg averaging 371kg returning $1774/head.
Alibel Trust, Macfarlane, Tambo sold Brahman cross cows for 374.2c/kg averaging 607kg returning $2272/head.
Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall sold Charolais cross steers for 522.2c/kg averaging 474.4kg returning $2477.55/head. They also sold Charolais cross steers for 548c/kg averaging 408.2kg returning $2237.52/head, and Charolais cross heifers for 520.2c/kg averaging 374.7kg returning $1949.02/head
DG & GH East, Breedon, Longreach sold Charolais steers for 510c/kg averaging 472.9kg returning $2412/head.
Steam Engine Grazing, Highfields, Tambo sold Santa steers for 692.2c/kg averaging 326.5kg returning $2259.83/head.
Noel N Dickson, The Lake, Aramac sold Braford steers for 672.2c/kg averaging 355kg returning $2386.31/head.
Kelly Family Trust, Darrlee Downs, Barcaldine sold Charolais steers for 760.2c/kg averaging 224.4kg returning $1705.70/head. They also sold Charolais steers for 630.0c/kg averaging 375kg returning $2362.50/head.
Eljireh Pastoral Co, Eljireh, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross steers for 674.2c/kg averaging 262.5kg returning $1769.78/head.
Nicholas Rowlands, Barcaldine sold Brahman cross mickeys for 504.2c/kg averaging 315kg returning $1588.23/head.
Nigel Balderson, Barcaldine Common, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross heifers for 494.2c/kg averaging 390kg returning $1927.38/head.
Mildura Grazing, Mildura, Barcaldine sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 460c/kg averaging 290kg returning $1334/head.
Tony Bashford, Barcaldine Common, Barcaldine sold a cow and calf for $2440.
JL and LI Davison, off agistment at Blackall sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 600c/kg averaging 342kg returning $2056/head.
Chandler Grazing, Hillalong, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 764c/kg averaging 192kg returning $1468/head.
RJ Murphy, Pembroke, Aramac sold Santa steers to a top of 700c/kg averaging 296kg returning $2072/head.
Fortuna Pastoral, Fortuna, Aramac sold Brahman cross heifers to a top of 542c/kg averaging 226kg returning $1227/head.
Rosemount Grazing, Rosemount, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross feeder steers to a top of 540c/kg averaging 434kg returning $2344/head.
Neverfail Cattle Company, Kuringa, Blackall sold Charolais cross feeder heifers for 460c/kg averaging 493kg returning $2268.00/head.
B and J Hall, Bibil, Muttaburra sold Angus cross steers to a top of 672c/kg averaging 235kg returning $1581/head. They also sold Charolais cross heifers to a top of 524c/kg averaging 306kg returning $1605/head.
S and M Zadow, Rosevale, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 608c/kg averaging 312kg returning $1902/head.
Craigs Pocket Investments Pty Ltd, Hughenden sold Santa cross heifers to a top of 510c/kg averaging 283kg returning $1444/head.
RPL,Tanamera, Longreach sold Santa cross steers to a top of 790c/kg averaging 212kg returning $1682/head.
Roberts, Gow and Hopkins, Fermoy, Winton sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 718c/kg averaging 219kg returning $1576/head.
JE and LJ Nunn, Sunnyside, Longreach sold Charbray steers to a top of 588c/kg averaging 306kg returning $1804/head.
Peter Hall, Rosevale, Julia Creek sold Brahman feeder steers to a top of 430c/kg averaging 448kg returning $1928/head.
S and K Geltch, Scotstoun, Aramac sold Santa steers to a top of 632c/kg averaging 308kg returning $1949/head.
Supawick Pty Ltd, Ascot, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 585c/kg averaging 388kg returning $2273/head.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
