Applications are now open for the Tropical North Queensland Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (TNQ Drought Hub) Hatch Pre-accelerator Program.
Farmers, innovators, researchers, students and entrepreneurs from across the northern patch are encouraged to apply for the program aimed to help solve problems within the local agriculture industry.
The program is open to anyone with an idea, product or solution that can improve on-farm efficiencies and make them more sustainable.
The free six-week online course provides candidates business coaching and access to a network of industry mentors and experts to help make their ideas a reality.
Kathy Rowling of Hillbillie Hogs Pig Farm, based in Dimbulah on the Atherton Tablelands, completed the course earlier this year and said it helped her bring into focus a clear business strategy.
"Participating in the Hatch program forced me to get ideas out of my head and onto paper, develop a proper business plan and consider what our farrow to finisher operation would look like in the future," she said.
"We started thinking about our customers and their needs, expectations, family demographics and budget.
"As a result, we've had record orders for Christmas Hogs resulting in us closing our books in July."
Ms Rowling said the program prompted her to look at other revenue streams for the business to ensure the venture would be able to ride out the slower times when pork production was low.
"That's how we came to develop our lard-based soap products and other merchandise," she said.
TNQ Drought Hub director Dr. David Phelps said the program had proven to be an invaluable resource for farmers who were looking to future-proof their business with sustainable solutions.
"The Hatch Program, made free through the support of the Australian Government, gives our innovative farmers the best chance at launching a product into the market that has been through all the testing phases, has a hungry customer base and a solid founding team to ensure its success," he said.
"It is all about supporting the agriculture industry in Tropical North Queensland, providing farmers and entrepreneurs in the region with the expert knowledge and service providers that will give their ideas the best chance at being viable."
Mr Phelps said the TNQ Drought Hub was set up with the purpose of supporting farmers and communities in Tropical North Queensland to become more drought resilient.
"This program is one of the ways in which we address our three key priorities of economic, environmental, and social resilience," he said.
Applications close on October 9 with more information available on the Farmers 2 Founders website.
