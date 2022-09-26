Charters Towers Regional Council will commence the relocation of the Lissner Park flying fox colony from October 5 with an aim to disperse the animals from the CBD area.
The local council engaged specialist environmental management group Biodiversity Australia to undertake the dispersal using a staged approach.
The initial activities will occur daily between approximately 4am to 8am for a period of four weeks.
Council outlined the first stage, of one to two weeks, would likely disturb nearby residents with a combination of loud noise, smoke and lighting activities. Pet owners are encouraged to keep their animals inside during these hours.
Mayor Frank Beveridge said the flying fox dispersal had been well planned with consideration given to all those who might be temporarily affected.
"Our priority is the health and safety of our community and visitors and we need everyone to support this council initiative," he said.
Mr Beveridge said Biodiversity Australia had a high success rate of flying fox relocation management and was committed to providing a successful outcome for the Charters Towers community.
"The team will be highly mobile during the first week of the dispersal and ask residents and visitors to give them space to do the job," he said.
Lissner Park would be closed during the dispersal with the community asked to walk or exercise in alternate areas over the relocation period.
Council noted initial traffic disruptions in the first two weeks within the vicinity of Lissner Park with road users asked to follow the directions of traffic controllers or signage.
Residents are also asked to not disturb any flying foxes that may be temporarily roosting in trees on their property during the dispersal period as the animals may return to Lissner Park.
A local community update meeting is planned for Tuesday, 11 October from 5:30pm at The World Theatre to provide an update and field questions.
Residents are encouraged to call Biodiversity Australia on 1300 319 954 if a flying fox is believed to be injured and required care.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.