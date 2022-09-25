North Queensland Register
Kronosaurus Korner opens fossil exhibit of seven metre long ichthyosaur

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:50pm
Richmond's Kronosaurus Korner unveiled their newest ichthyosaur exhibit this week. Picture supplied.

The bones of a large prehistoric marine animal are now on display at Kronosaurus Korner museum as part of the B.O.B exhibit.

