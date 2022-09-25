Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
The resume reads: Zoe Thomas, 28, Bachelor of Journalism, never stepped foot on an Aussie cattle station.
Before you put me in the discard pile, hear me out.
What I lack in ringer experience, I make up for in breakfast cooking abilities and enthusiasm (albeit, nerve-wracking!) to have a crack at something new.
Is this quite possibly the worst elevator pitch you've ever heard? Because I am being very serious.
Last week you would have seen our special Ringers of the North feature where I sat down and profiled five passionate Aussie youngsters from across the country who have gone on to work on stations across the north.
This was a piece I was really proud to put together; a crop of formerly coined 'city kids' who were not from a traditional agricultural background that have gone against the grain to get their foot in the industry door.
Why am I proud? Because I am one of those youngsters.
Although we may work in completely different spheres, I can relate to feelings of being 'green', the naivety and often lack of knowledge or experience within the ag industry. I didn't grow up on a large-scale cattle property.
I had never heard of the term 'ringer' or 'jackaroo' before I moved to Australia.
My idea of the land down under was shaped and moulded by the only two Aussie films we ever got in Zimbabwe - Crocodile Dundee and Steve Irwin.
Did these Australian characters actually walk around saying, 'that's not a knife.. that's a knife!'?
Which brings me to my next question. I recently sat down with my editor and we discussed how we can potentially build upon and continue riding the young ringers wave.
I rather jokingly suggested perhaps I could go out and work on a station as a ringer for a week and do a story about my experience.
Much to my surprise, she said yes!
To be honest, this is an idea I have thought about for a long time and something I have always wanted to try.
However, I shared in the similar sentiments expressed by the younger ringers I interviewed; how can I get my foot in the door when I didn't grow up on a station myself? Who would take me on?
With the right attitude and willingness to have a crack - I'm hoping!
So, this is exactly what I am asking.
Are any stations out there in the north who would be willing to have me come out and stay to work for a week before the season wraps up?
I am more than happy to help out where I can on the property, in exchange for allowing me to document my experience in the Register.
I also like to think of myself as somewhat handy with a camera; so I'd also like to put together a photographic essay documenting life on your station.
I'm not quite sure what I am getting myself into, and I know for certain that I do not qualify for the job, but this is me putting the call out there and seeing what happens.
At the end of the day, if we can sit down, have a cuppa and share in a laugh, that's alright with me.
If this is something you'd be open too, please get in touch.
Also, if I happen to come across a wild buffalo on my ringer stint, you can bet I'll be pulling out the classic Dundee subdue trick.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.