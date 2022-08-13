Rodeo enthusiasts gathered at the Buchanan Park Events Complex for all the Saturday action of the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
Rodeo events got underway from 9am in the main arena with plenty of live entertainment, market stalls and food for all.
Entertainment continues into the evening as artists James Johnston and McAlister Kemp are set to rock attendees well into the night.
Check out some of the faces from the day.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
