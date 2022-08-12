They may know their way around a good cut steak, but these Ravenshoe butchers are also renowned for their skills on the dance floor.
Dick and Tracy Jensen and their family have owned and operated the Ravenshoe Butchery for the last 18 years, inside the century-old store, located in the main street of town.
Since the mid 90s, the Jensens have donated their time teaching students at the local high school several sequence dances for their Debutante Ball or senior graduations.
These dances include: the pride of erin, gypsy tap, bridal waltz, and the progressive barn dance.
Before the Jensens were teaching the dances, two of the districts renowned old-time dancers Johnny Dunlea and Dot Kelly use to teach the students.
Both Dick and Tracy learned old-time dancing from their parents and it was through their skills on their dance floor where they first met at a local dance.
"Growing up, every dance we went to in the far north there would always be old-time dancing," Ms Jensen told the North Queensland Register.
"Because my family were all old-time dancers, my siblings and I all learned how to dance in the lounge room, where as Dick learnt how to dance in the local halls, where they performed those dances.
"I use to attend old-time dances with my parents when I was a kid and by the time Dick and I went out, it was like a crossover between rock n roll, shake and old-time dancing."
During the peak of the old-time dancing, both Johnny and Dot asked the Jensens if they'd help teach the students.
"I remember in the mid 90s, where there was quite a lot of Debutante Balls and quite a lot of kids wanting to know how to dance," Ms Jensen said.
Since then, both Tracy and Dick have taught their own children and generations of school children how to old-time dance.
"It's a great thing to teach and I believe a lot of young people learn social etiquette and strong communication skills through learning these dances," Ms Jensen said.
"They're all going to get married one day and they're still going to know how to do the bridal waltz."
Ms Jensen said there aren't as many opportunities for young adults to get dressed up nowadays, because of the decline in Debutante balls in the district.
"It's a shame that there's not many dances anymore because that's where we all learnt to make friends and mix," she said.
"I think with the Deb balls, it encourages young men to be gentlemen and treat the girls with respect, as in the old ways, and the girls get to be a princess for the night."
Ms Jensen said it also builds confidence in the youth.
"If they go somewhere and there is an old-time dance, it gives them confidence to get up and go and dance with somebody," she said.
"It grows them from just being a school kid to being a young man or young lady, and that's why we do it.
"It also keeps us involved with the youth of the town."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
